GDS Holdings Limited    GDS

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GDS : Platform-type Data Center Service - An Interpretation of More Development Possibilities for IDC Indus

12/25/2020 | 04:59am EST
LATEST NEWS
Platform-type Data Center Service - An Interpretation of More Development Possibilities for IDC Industry
Date:Dec 11,2020

Data center, as a computing infrastructure, has provided a solid digital foundation for the accelerated growth of New Infrastructure Construction and digital transformation of all industries. With the emergence of more new application scenarios because of new technologies, business demands, and deployment of new resources, data center is gradually evolving from a traditional computing and storage infrastructure into a computing power cluster where centralized storage coexists with edge and network deployments. It is against this background that IDC is being redefined.

On December 9, Wang Haiming, SVP at GDS, gave a keynote speech, entitled Redefining IDC - Platform-type Data Center Service, at the 15th China IDC Industry Annual Ceremony.

Wang Haiming, SVP at GDS

'With the Chinese IDC industry experiencing phenomenal growth over the past 20 years, from the emergence of hosting services to the rapid development of cloud computing and internet applications, GDS has also grown from a high-availability, high-performance data center service provider to a platform-type data center service provider offering more comprehensive IT infrastructure support to its customers,' he said.

GDS has strategically positioned its data center resources in the major economic hubs throughout China, which can offer smart networking services including DCI, Cloud Exchange and Cloud Connect to satisfy diverse business needs of cloud service providers, major internet companies and enterprises. Going forward, GDS will develop smart data centers to meet the needs of 5G, AI, IoT and etc.

Meanwhile, at the roundtable dialogue session Redefining IDC- Ideas About Future IDC Industry, Wang Qi, SVP at GDS, pointed out: 'From our inception as a disaster recovery service provider to today, GDS has been consistently driven by customers' needs and gains insight into data centers from a CIO perspective. Based on our experience, resource and service are the two major factors determining a customer's choice of its IDC service provider.'

Wang Qi, SVP at GDS

From resource side, according to Wang Qi, data center resource as defined in the digital age is not just several separate data centers. What the market really needs is a data center network with multi-regional resource deployment, multi-network connection, and multi-cloud resource convergence. From service side, the market needs a data center service provider with a comprehensive service system to help customers achieve flexible resource management. Through software-defined approach, GDS is gradually driving the development of an interactive industry ecosystem based on a one-stop IT architecture.

At the conference, GDS was granted 2020 China Data Center New Infrastructure- The Most Influential Award, while GDS Shanghai Waigaoqiao Data Center Campus received 2020 China IDC Industry Green Data Center Award.

2020 China Data Center New Infrastructure- The Most Influential Enterprise Award

2020 China IDC Industry- Green Data Center Award

Disclaimer

GDS Holdings Limited published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 09:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 5 745 M 880 M 880 M
Net income 2020 -465 M -71,3 M -71,3 M
Net Debt 2020 6 374 M 977 M 977 M
P/E ratio 2020 -223x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 111 B 17 064 M 17 078 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 700,00 CNY
Last Close Price 596,19 CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gee Choo Khoo Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Ah Doo Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Tat Hiang Sio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED77.01%17 064
ACCENTURE PLC22.19%163 278
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES34.56%147 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.98%110 402
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.55%75 124
INFOSYS LIMITED71.38%72 039
