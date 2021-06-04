GDS : 2021 AGM Documents

identification purpose signed by the chairman of the Meeting (the "New Articles"), and to approve and adopt the New Articles in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing articles of association of the Company with immediate effect after the close of the Meeting; and

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

7. that each of the directors and officers of the Company be authorized to take any and every action that might be necessary to effect the foregoing resolutions as such director or officer, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F and submitted its Hong Kong annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, respectively, on April 12, 2021, which annual reports may be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at investors.gds-services.com, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov (for the annual report on Form 20-F) and on the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk (for the Hong Kong annual report). The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual reports, free of charge, to its shareholders and the holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADS") upon request submitted to ir@gds-services.com.

You can find more information about the agenda in the attached proxy statement.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on June 4, 2021 (China Standard Time) as the record date (the "Shares Record Date") for determining the holders of our ordinary shares and Series A convertible preferred shares entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof. Accordingly, only holders of our ordinary shares and Series A convertible preferred shares registered in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Shares Record Date are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting or at any adjournment that may take place. The share register of the Company will not be closed. Holders of American depositary shares (the "ADSs") issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan"), as depositary of the ADSs, and representing our Class A Ordinary Shares are not entitled to attend or vote at the Meeting. Holders of ADSs as of close of business on June 4, 2021, New York time will be able to instruct JPMorgan, as to how to vote the Class A Ordinary Shares represented by such ADSs. Holders of the Company's ADS who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying shares must act through JPMorgan.

We cordially invite all shareholders of the Company to attend the Meeting in person. We encourage shareholders planning to attend the Meeting in person to preregister by sending an email to ir@gds-services.com. However, a shareholder entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of such shareholder. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any representative of a corporate shareholder attending the Meeting would need to produce a letter/board resolutions showing the authorization to represent such shareholder to the Company.