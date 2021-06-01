Log in
    GDS   US36165L1089

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GDS : Holds “Safety Month” Training for Reliable Operations

06/01/2021 | 05:16am EDT
Press Releases
GDS Holds 'Safety Month' Training for Reliable Operations
Date:Jun 01,2021

Recently, GDS held its 'Safety Month' event of 2021 which is held in April and August every year to train employees on how to address emergencies and prevent data center interruptions. The company aims to ensure that its data centers can meet users' mission-critical IT requirements in operational reliability.

The initiative aligns with the company's broader plan to place renewed emphasis on data center security, as digitalization accelerates and raises the cost of operational failures for businesses across the globe.

The Safety Month training brought together 12 operations teams from GDS' four business regions in China. Through a simulated drill, the teams analysed the security loopholes that caused a well-known air crash, and discussed what could have been done to prevent such an accident or minimize its damage. Employees are expected to enhance their preparedness and perfect their emergency response skills through the comprehensive training.

'It is essential for data centers to remain secure as they provide fundamental infrastructure to the digital economy,' said Yan Liang, Senior Vice President, GDS. 'At GDS, we are committed to making our data centers reliable, secure, and efficient. We believe that every employee should view each data center as an aircraft and have sufficient training to maintain a high level of security awareness.'

Disclaimer

GDS Holdings Limited published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 901 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net income 2021 -774 M -121 M -121 M
Net Debt 2021 16 994 M 2 665 M 2 665 M
P/E ratio 2021 -158x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89 516 M 14 058 M 14 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 479
Free-Float 92,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 683,33 CNY
Last Close Price 478,96 CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Gee Choo Khoo Chief Operating Officer
Ah Doo Lim Independent Director
Bin Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.67%14 058
ACCENTURE PLC8.02%179 354
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.10.35%161 077
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.19%128 435
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.25%83 410
INFOSYS LIMITED10.99%81 564