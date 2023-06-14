Advanced search
    GDS   US36165L1089

GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GDS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
13.47 USD   +3.54%
04:58pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
02:09pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages GDS Holdings Limited Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – GDS
BU
06/05GDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and of Additional Meetings of Shareholders
GL
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

06/14/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GDS announced on April 4, 2023, certain details on Form 20-F about Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”, William Wei Huang) that it had previously omitted. According to the Form 20-F:

“Mr. Huang has in the past entered into, and may in the future enter into, certain transactions from time to time, including derivative transactions, that have and could have the effect of reducing Mr. Huang’s beneficial ownership in our company. Mr. Huang informed our company that certain variable pre-paid forward sale contract transactions in respect of 42,457,504 ordinary shares beneficially owned by him, which transactions he originally entered into between May 2020 and June 2022, would expire between March 2023 and December 2023. If Mr. Huang chooses to settle these transactions by transferring ownership of the 42,457,504 ordinary shares to the counterparties, his beneficial ownership interest in our total issued share capital may decrease to below 5%, which would trigger an automatic conversion event, unless the 5% threshold contained in our Articles of Association is reduced or he otherwise acquires beneficial ownership of additional shares to keep his beneficial ownership at or above 5% or such other threshold if so reduced.”

“Should this happen, all Class B ordinary shares would automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares, and the dual-class share structure would thereby be terminated. This would constitute a change of control for the purposes of certain of our, or our subsidiaries’ and the consolidated entities’, sales agreements and domestic loan facility agreements, and if such provisions under the domestic loan agreements are triggered, which could give the lenders the right to demand early repayment under these domestic loan agreements. Such change of control may result in actual, potential or alleged breaches or early termination of other contracts or agreements. The change of control potentially may also have implications for the purposes of China’s national security review regime and anti-monopoly merger filing requirements, if applicable. The occurrence of any of the foregoing may have a material and adverse effect on our business development, financial condition and future prospects.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 060 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net income 2023 -1 684 M -235 M -235 M
Net Debt 2023 36 792 M 5 142 M 5 142 M
P/E ratio 2023 -12,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 737 M 2 479 M 2 479 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,42x
EV / Sales 2024 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 185
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 93,08 CNY
Average target price 157,33 CNY
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Wei Huang Chairman
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Gee Choo Khoo Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Ah Doo Lim Independent Director
Bin Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.91%2 479
ACCENTURE PLC18.11%199 034
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.40%144 298
SIEMENS AG26.86%131 892
IBM-2.34%124 947
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%91 089
