GE AEROSPACE (GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; NYSE: GE) announced today that, as part of a simplification project following the launch of GE Aerospace as an independent public company, it has submitted applications for the delisting of GE common stock (ISIN Code US3696043013) from Euronext Paris, the London Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange (the “Delisting”). This action follows a comprehensive review of the trading volume, cost and administrative requirements related to these listings. Following the Delisting, GE Aerospace shares will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), GE Aerospace’s primary listing exchange.

The following required information is provided in connection with the Delisting from Euronext Paris. The Delisting has been approved by the Listing Board of Euronext Paris S.A.

Information Regarding Delisting Procedure for Euronext Paris

A sales facility procedure (the “Sales Facility”) will be put in place from 21 June 2024 to 19 July 2024 (the “Sales Facility Period”) to allow shareholders to sell on the NYSE their GE Aerospace shares which are listed on Euronext Paris and held in the Euroclear France clearing system (the “GE Aerospace Euronext Shares”). GE Aerospace has appointed Uptevia to act as centralizing agent under the Sales Facility (the “Centralizing Agent”).

During the Sales Facility Period, shareholders with GE Aerospace Euronext Shares will have the following options:

sell on a voluntary basis all or part of their GE Aerospace Euronext Shares on the NYSE by participating in the Sales Facility (described in more detail below); or

retain all or part of their GE Aerospace Euronext Shares, which will continue to be traded on Euronext Paris during the entire Sales Facility Period until and including the trading day prior to the date of the Delisting.

The GE Aerospace Euronext Shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on 25 July 2024 (the “Delisting Date”).

Shareholders not participating

Shareholders who do not wish to sell their GE Aerospace Euronext Shares under the Sales Facility or directly on Euronext Paris, or have otherwise taken no action by the Delisting Date, will be able to trade their GE Aerospace Euronext Shares on the NYSE, subject to the terms and conditions applied by their financial intermediaries.

Participating shareholders

Shareholders who wish to sell their GE Aerospace Euronext Shares on the NYSE under the Sales Facility should request their financial intermediaries to deliver their GE Aerospace Euronext Shares during the Sales Facility Period to the Centralizing Agent, pursuant to the procedure described below.

The GE Aerospace Euronext Shares delivered to the Centralizing Agent during the Sales Facility Period will be sold on the NYSE as from 26 July 2024 by a broker, at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale. The Centralizing Agent will calculate the average sale price of the GE Aerospace Euronext Shares and will be in charge of transferring the sale proceeds (which will be converted into euros from U.S. dollars by Uptevia) to the GE Aerospace shareholders participating in the Sales Facility once it has received the funds for the sale of all of the GE Aerospace Euronext Shares tendered under the Sales Facility.

GE Aerospace will pay the brokerage commissions on the NYSE for the sale of GE Aerospace Euronext Shares tendered pursuant to the Sales Facility, the fee of the Centralizing Agent and any applicable foreign exchange commission that would be incurred in connection with the Sales Facility.

The Sales Facility procedure is also described in a Euronext notice to be published on 19 June 2024.

No guarantee can be given by GE Aerospace or by the Centralizing Agent as to the price at which the GE Aerospace Euronext Shares tendered pursuant to the Sales Facility will be sold. The Sales Facility is being provided solely as an accommodation to holders of GE Aerospace Euronext Shares. Holders (and in particular individual investors) of GE Aerospace Euronext Shares may decide not to participate in the Sales Facility or may decide not to take any action, in which case no guarantee can be given on the terms, including costs, that would be applied by their financial intermediary after the Delisting. Individual investors are urged to consult their own investment advisors before deciding to participate or not in this process.

The contemplated timetable of the Sales Facility and the Delisting can be summarized as follows (it being specified that GE Aerospace reserves the right to amend this calendar):

Event Date Sales Facility Beginning of the Sales Facility 21 June 2024 End of the Sales Facility 19 July 2024 End of the centralization by Uptevia 23 July 2024 Sale on the NYSE of the GE Aerospace Euronext Shares tendered in the Sales Facility As from 26 July 2024 Settlement of the proceeds of the Sales Facility to the relevant financial intermediary As soon as possible after receipt of the proceeds of the Sales Facility Delisting Last day of trading of GE Aerospace Euronext Shares on Euronext Paris 24 July 2024 Delisting of GE Aerospace Euronext Shares on Euronext Paris 25 July 2024

GE Aerospace shareholders participating in the Sales Facility are reminded that they acknowledge and accept (i) the risk implied from the change in the share market price and/or applicable exchange rates between the date on which their shares are delivered to Uptevia for participation in the Sales Facility and the receipt of the applicable average sale proceeds, and (ii) that from the time the GE Aerospace Euronext Shares are delivered to Uptevia, they will not be entitled to any subsequent dividend declared by GE Aerospace. They are also reminded that any orders to tender GE Aerospace Euronext Shares to the Sales Facility are irrevocable, as is the subsequent sale of such GE Aerospace Euronext Shares tendered on the NYSE.

Shareholders may request any additional information from their custodian and usual financial intermediary, who has received the details of the Delisting.

