FARNBOROUGH, England - July 24, 2024- GE Aerospace announced today that Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, has signed an agreement to implement Asset Transfer System (ATS) across its fleet of over 1,000 assets being used by 142 airlines in 63 countries, including Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer.

Avolon will leverage GE Aerospace's best-in-class records management solution to efficiently manage aircraft and engine maintenance records and enable a smoother asset management and transition process. The proven ATS platform will provide real-time visibility and access to maintenance records through a user-friendly digital interface, an enhanced OCR search, and an easy third-party collaboration for records review and sharing, enabling users to reduce time, increase accuracy, and simplify the way that leased asset documentation is managed between the ecosystem of airlines, maintenance, repairs, and overhauls (MROs), lessors, and their representatives.

"Avolon is one of the world's leading lessors and is setting the bar even higher with their adoption of ATS. We're thrilled to be their wingmates on this project, and we're excited to see the efficiencies we help them create in their asset management department," said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Aerospace, Software as a Service.

"GE Aerospace's Asset Transfer System stood out as the most effective solution for our records management needs. We look forward to leveraging this system to maintain and enhance the high levels of operational efficiency and customer service that are core to our approach," said Felipe Campos, Chief Operating Officer of Avolon.

Avolon's adoption of the Asset Transfer System underscores their commitment to efficiently and carefully manage aircraft through the market cycle and maintain a strong relationship with customers by offering organized and diligent record keeping and asset management.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 142 airlines in 63 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,029 aircraft, as of 30 June 2024. www.avolon.aero.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

GE Aerospace software solutions put aviation data to work with products and services that empower airlines to run robust and resilient operations. Flight Ops, Tech Ops, and Maintenance and Reliability Analytics solutions from GE Aerospace help aircraft operators enhance safety and efficiency, reduce operational disruptions, improve passenger experience, and make better decisions regarding real-time fleet health. For more information, visit www.GEAerospace.com/systems/saas.

