2024 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

May 29, 2024

All key metrics presented herein represent preliminary unaudited supplemental consolidated financial information presented to reflect the separation of GE Vernova for the periods presented herein. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, GE Aerospace will operate through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. This financial information is based on current estimates, which may be subject to change pending final GE Vernova separation adjustments, and is presented excluding the results of GE Vernova to provide investors with a relevant comparison for the Company's future results.

2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

O U R P U R P O S E

We invent the future of flight, lift people up and

bring them home safely

~3B

Passengers flew with GE

Aerospace technology under wing in 2023-a)

~900K

People flying at any

given time on GE Aerospace-

powered aircraft-a)

3 out of 4

Commercial flights

powered by

our engines-a)

(a - Includes equipment made by CFM & Engine Alliance Joint Ventures

2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

GE Aerospace: global leader in attractive, growing commercial and defense sectors

Commercial Engines & Services (CES)

$23.9B revenue

Largest and youngest fleet

~44,000 engines-a)

Most complete value prop ...

safety, efficiency, reliability

~70% services revenue … extensive, open MRO network means flexibility for customers

$32B

2023 adjusted revenue*

~70%

services

Defense & Propulsion Technologies (DPT)

$9.0B revenue

Large and diverse portfolio

~26,000 engines

Rotorcraft and combat engine provider of choice ... next gen

U.S. and international programs

~55% services revenue … engineering design through full product lifecycle support

*Non-GAAP Financial Measure

2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

(a - Includes equipment made by CFM & Engine Alliance Joint Ventures

GE Aerospace: strategic priorities, with safety and quality first

T O D AY

T O M O R R O W

F U T U R E

Service and

Delivering

Inventing next-gen

readiness

the ramp

flight technology

Defining flight with unrivaled technology and customer service

2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

bridges strategy to results

GE Aerospace's

proprietary lean operating model

A systematic approach to running our business to deliver exceptional value as measured through the eyes of our customers

Accelerating our lean progress to ensure

focused execution as a public company

Currently, about 80% of GE Aerospace's largest delivery challenges

are tied to ~15 supplier sites. By deploying >550 engineers and supply chain resources, up 25% from last year, GE Aerospace is leveraging FLIGHT DECK to improve quality and delivery.

2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

CES: industry's largest and growing commercial propulsion fleet

~35%

Widebody

~50% $23.9B

Narrowbody

2023

revenue

~15%

Regional and other

~40%

~50%

$17.6B

Widebody

Narrowbody

2023 services

revenue

~10%

Regional and other

Industry's broadest portfolio

Balance across narrowbody and widebody provides resilience through economic cycles

Leading technology enables best-in-class reliability, fuel efficiency and durability

Extensive, open MRO network means flexibility for customers

'23-'28 revenue CAGR

low-double digits

2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

CES: Passenger environment remains robust

'23 to '25 passenger departures CAGR-a)

+LDD

+HSD

NarrowbodyWidebody

Positive dynamics

  • Significant passenger growth driven by China and APAC routes returning
  • Widebody recovery has lagged, but expected to outpace narrowbody
  • Expect continued strength from CFM56 while deliveries stabilize
  • Ramping GEnx deliveries and GE90 remains robust

Strong passenger growth across narrowbody and widebody platforms through '25

(a - Includes GE Aerospace/CFM departures

2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Narrowbody: generating ~70% services revenue with leading technology

CFM56

1982 entry into service

Best-selling product line

in commercial aviation history

Sole source on 737NG

Powers nearly 60% of A320ceo

LEAP

2016 entry into service

Narrowbody engine of choice

60% win rate on A320 Sole source on 737MAX Sole source on C919

~19,000 engines in service-a), average age ~14 years

Industry workhorse ... most utilized engine with >1.2B flight hours, >670M cycles

Best-in-class performance and reliability ... 99.98% departure reliability

Open MRO network ... ~40 global providers, enabling lower maintenance costs

Robust services growth … ~45% of fleet has not seen first shop visit

~6,500 engines in service-a), average age ~3 years

World's fastest-selling jet engine … fleet size more than doubles by '30

Reliability a differentiator ... >99.95% departure reliability

Better performance … -1A at mature levels of CFM56 by year-end,-1B in '25

Significant services growth ahead … approaching CFM56 levels of profit by '28

(a - Engines in services as of year-end 2023.

2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Widebody: ~80% services revenue with decades of growth ahead

GE90

1995 entry into service

A pioneer in commercial aviation technology

Sole source on 777-b)

GEnx

2011 entry into service

Expected to be GE Aerospace's third largest platform by 2030

~70% win rate on 787 Sole source on 747

(a - Engines in services as of year-end 2023.

(b -Sole sourced on 777-300ER,777-200LR,777-F. (c - GE90-115B.

~2,250 engines in service-a), average age ~12 years

World-classreliability ... 99.98% departure reliability during >130M flight hours

Exceeding pre-COVID utilization ... robust passenger and freight demand

Services continuing to grow ... ~75%-c) of fleet has not seen second shop visit

Consistent revenue growth... LSD growth across OE and services '23-'28

~2,000 engines in service-a), average age ~7 years

Deliveries ramping ... nearly 5x output and ~2x installed base growth through '30

Fastest-selling widebody engine in our history ... 99% win rate on 787 in '23

Driving services for decades … ~75% of fleet has not seen first shop visit

Significant growth ... OE and services combined more than doubling '23-'28

2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

