GE Aerospace
2024 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
May 29, 2024
Caution concerning forward-looking statements:
This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see www.geaerospace.com/investor-relations/important-forward-looking-statement-information as well as our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.
Non-GAAP financial measures:
In this document, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated financial data but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release, earnings presentation, GE Aerospace Investor Day presentation, and our current report on Form 8-K dated April 11, 2024, as applicable.
All key metrics presented herein represent preliminary unaudited supplemental consolidated financial information presented to reflect the separation of GE Vernova for the periods presented herein. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, GE Aerospace will operate through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. This financial information is based on current estimates, which may be subject to change pending final GE Vernova separation adjustments, and is presented excluding the results of GE Vernova to provide investors with a relevant comparison for the Company's future results.
Additional information:
GE Aerospace's Investor Relations website at www.geaerospace.com/investor-relations, as well as GE Aerospace's LinkedIn and other social media accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE Aerospace, including financial and other information for investors. GE Aerospace encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated, and new information is posted.
CFM is a 50/50 Joint Venture between GE & Safran Aircraft Engines; Engine Alliance is a 50/50 Joint Venture between GE & Pratt & Whitney. CFM RISE is a registered trademark.
2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
2
O U R P U R P O S E
We invent the future of flight, lift people up and
bring them home safely
~3B
Passengers flew with GE
Aerospace technology under wing in 2023-a)
~900K
People flying at any
given time on GE Aerospace-
powered aircraft-a)
3 out of 4
Commercial flights
powered by
our engines-a)
(a - Includes equipment made by CFM & Engine Alliance Joint Ventures
2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
3
GE Aerospace: global leader in attractive, growing commercial and defense sectors
Commercial Engines & Services (CES)
$23.9B revenue
Largest and youngest fleet
~44,000 engines-a)
Most complete value prop ...
safety, efficiency, reliability
~70% services revenue … extensive, open MRO network means flexibility for customers
$32B
2023 adjusted revenue*
~70%
services
Defense & Propulsion Technologies (DPT)
$9.0B revenue
Large and diverse portfolio
~26,000 engines
Rotorcraft and combat engine provider of choice ... next gen
U.S. and international programs
~55% services revenue … engineering design through full product lifecycle support
*Non-GAAP Financial Measure
2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
4
(a - Includes equipment made by CFM & Engine Alliance Joint Ventures
GE Aerospace: strategic priorities, with safety and quality first
T O D AY
T O M O R R O W
F U T U R E
Service and
Delivering
Inventing next-gen
readiness
the ramp
flight technology
Defining flight with unrivaled technology and customer service
2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
5
bridges strategy to results
GE Aerospace's
proprietary lean operating model
A systematic approach to running our business to deliver exceptional value as measured through the eyes of our customers
Accelerating our lean progress to ensure
focused execution as a public company
Currently, about 80% of GE Aerospace's largest delivery challenges
are tied to ~15 supplier sites. By deploying >550 engineers and supply chain resources, up 25% from last year, GE Aerospace is leveraging FLIGHT DECK to improve quality and delivery.
2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
6
CES: industry's largest and growing commercial propulsion fleet
~35%
Widebody
~50% $23.9B
Narrowbody
2023
revenue
~15%
Regional and other
~40%
~50%
$17.6B
Widebody
Narrowbody
2023 services
revenue
~10%
Regional and other
Industry's broadest portfolio
Balance across narrowbody and widebody provides resilience through economic cycles
Leading technology enables best-in-class reliability, fuel efficiency and durability
Extensive, open MRO network means flexibility for customers
'23-'28 revenue CAGR
low-double digits
2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
7
CES: Passenger environment remains robust
'23 to '25 passenger departures CAGR-a)
+LDD
+HSD
NarrowbodyWidebody
Positive dynamics
- Significant passenger growth driven by China and APAC routes returning
- Widebody recovery has lagged, but expected to outpace narrowbody
- Expect continued strength from CFM56 while deliveries stabilize
- Ramping GEnx deliveries and GE90 remains robust
Strong passenger growth across narrowbody and widebody platforms through '25
(a - Includes GE Aerospace/CFM departures
2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
8
Narrowbody: generating ~70% services revenue with leading technology
CFM56
1982 entry into service
Best-selling product line
in commercial aviation history
Sole source on 737NG
Powers nearly 60% of A320ceo
LEAP
2016 entry into service
Narrowbody engine of choice
60% win rate on A320 Sole source on 737MAX Sole source on C919
~19,000 engines in service-a), average age ~14 years
Industry workhorse ... most utilized engine with >1.2B flight hours, >670M cycles
Best-in-class performance and reliability ... 99.98% departure reliability
Open MRO network ... ~40 global providers, enabling lower maintenance costs
Robust services growth … ~45% of fleet has not seen first shop visit
~6,500 engines in service-a), average age ~3 years
World's fastest-selling jet engine … fleet size more than doubles by '30
Reliability a differentiator ... >99.95% departure reliability
Better performance … -1A at mature levels of CFM56 by year-end,-1B in '25
Significant services growth ahead … approaching CFM56 levels of profit by '28
(a - Engines in services as of year-end 2023.
2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
9
Widebody: ~80% services revenue with decades of growth ahead
GE90
1995 entry into service
A pioneer in commercial aviation technology
Sole source on 777-b)
GEnx
2011 entry into service
Expected to be GE Aerospace's third largest platform by 2030
~70% win rate on 787 Sole source on 747
(a - Engines in services as of year-end 2023.
(b -Sole sourced on 777-300ER,777-200LR,777-F. (c - GE90-115B.
~2,250 engines in service-a), average age ~12 years
World-classreliability ... 99.98% departure reliability during >130M flight hours
Exceeding pre-COVID utilization ... robust passenger and freight demand
Services continuing to grow ... ~75%-c) of fleet has not seen second shop visit
Consistent revenue growth... LSD growth across OE and services '23-'28
~2,000 engines in service-a), average age ~7 years
Deliveries ramping ... nearly 5x output and ~2x installed base growth through '30
Fastest-selling widebody engine in our history ... 99% win rate on 787 in '23
Driving services for decades … ~75% of fleet has not seen first shop visit
Significant growth ... OE and services combined more than doubling '23-'28
2024 GE Aerospace Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GE Aerospace - General Electric Company published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 13:25:04 UTC.