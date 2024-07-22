FARNBOROUGH, England - July 22, 2024 - GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) announced today that International Airlines Group (IAG) has committed to purchasing GEnx engines to power six new 787 Dreamliners for British Airways - the first introduction of this engine into their fleet.

"British Airways was the launch customer for the highly successful GE90 engine. Bringing the GEnx into their 787 fleet represents another important milestone in our relationship," said Russell Stokes, President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace.

The GEnx-1B powers two out of every three 787 aircraft in service. The engine also provides a 1.4 percent fuel burn savings for the typical 787 mission compared to its competition. Like all GE Aerospace engines, the GEnx can operate on approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends today.

"The GEnx engine is performing well with millions of reliable flight hours under wing and proven fuel efficiency and economics," IAG said. "This selection by IAG and British Airways affirms the confidence we have in the GEnx engine and 787 aircraft combination."

The GEnx engine family has more than 56 million flight hours since entry into service in 2011 and is the fastest-selling, high-thrust engine in GE Aerospace history with nearly 3,000 engines in service and on backlog, including spares.

British Airways currently operates aircraft powered by GE Aerospace's GE90, CF34 and LEAP* engines.

*CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines

