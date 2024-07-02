Doc re. GE Files 8-K

02 Jul 2024 08:00 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696043013
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

July 1, 2024

On July 1, 2024, GE Aerospace (General Electric Company or the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.geaerospace.com/investor-relations/sec-filings .

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6989U_1-2024-7-1.pdf

CONTACT: GE Aerospace
Whitney Mercer
+001 857.303.3079
whitney.mercer@ge.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


This publication embed " Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTERKey:m5ydZMVnYmjKl2xuasuYl2lnmphnxGOUmWGdmWFraseYb51kmGqXbJ2YZnFnmmxq
- Check this key:https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/86574-6991u.pdf

86574_US3696041033.pdf

Source

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Provider

ActusNewsWire

Company Name

GE Aerospace

ISIN

US3696043013

Symbol

GNE

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GE Aerospace - General Electric Company published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 06:06:05 UTC.