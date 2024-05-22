Newly created position will drive enterprise-level growth strategy

EVENDALE, Ohio - May 21, 2024 - GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) announced today Patrick de Castelbajac will join the company as Chief Strategy Officer, effective June 24, 2024, reporting to GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr.

De Castelbajac will lead the company's enterprise strategic planning, working in partnership with GE Aerospace's business and functional teams to support long-term growth by optimizing capital deployment with strategic investments across the company.

"Patrick is well regarded as one of the aerospace industry's leading strategic operators," said GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. "With his deep experience in enterprise-wide planning and execution, he will shape our investment in technology to enable the future of flight, and unlock new opportunities to drive focused, disciplined growth."

De Castelbajac previously served in several executive positions at Airbus, including as Executive Vice President of Strategy & International, where he led the launch of the company's zero-emission/hydrogen initiative and steered the acquisition of Bombardier CSeries (rebranded A220 Program), and additionally as President, Asia-Pacific. He also served as CEO of ATR Aircraft, the Airbus-Leonardo turboprop joint venture. More recently, he was CEO of Nordic Aviation Capital, where he successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic through contract and debt restructuring.

"I'm both thrilled and honoured to join GE Aerospace at this pivotal moment in its great history and am looking forward to working with the teams to unleash their full potential, developing actionable strategies and supporting the sustainable growth of our industry," said de Castelbajac.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.