GE Aerospace: major investments in maintenance

GE Aerospace announced on Friday that it plans to invest a billion dollars in its aeronautical maintenance and component repair businesses worldwide.



Faced with growing demand from airlines, the American group explains that it intends to increase its capacity by adding, among other things, engine test benches.



The investment will also be used to develop cutting-edge technologies, in particular to improve inspection techniques, with the ultimate aim of reducing repair and downtime times for its customers.



In a press release, GE Aerospace specifies that a large part of the funding will be used to support the growth of CFM, its joint venture with Safran behind the Leap jet engines that currently power some 3,300 aircraft, with an order backlog of over 10,000 additional units.



In geographical terms, an initial investment of $250 million will be split this year between the USA ($65 million), South America ($55 million), Europe and the Middle East ($60 million) and Asia-Pacific ($45 million).



