GE Aerospace announced GAAP net income of $2.5bn in Q3 2025, up 33% year-on-year. EPS reached $2.04 (+31%), while adjusted EPS rose 44% to $1.66.



Adjusted revenue reached $11.3bn, up 26% and above consensus, while reported (GAAP) revenue was $12.2bn (+24%).



Adjusted operating income was $2.3bn, up 26%, representing a stable margin of 20.3%.



Cash generation was also robust, with free cash flow of $2.4bn, up 30%.



GE Aerospace had an exceptional quarter, with revenue up 26%, EPS up 44%, and free cash flow conversion exceeding 130%," commented CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. "Our investments in the sustainability of LEAP engines and the future of flight allow us to build on this momentum."



The Commercial Engines & Services (CES) division posted revenue of $8.9bn (+27%), driven by 28% growth in services, including +33% for internal shop revenues. Operating profit climbed 35% to $2.4bn, with a margin expansion of 170bp.



The Defense & Propulsion Technologies (DPT) division saw its revenue grow by 26% to $2.8bn. Operating income soared by 75% to $386m, with a margin increasing by 380bp.



On the strength of these performances, GE Aerospace is raising all of its targets for FY 2025 and is now targeting CES revenue growth in the low 20% range (compared to the high 10% range previously) and DPT revenue growth revised upward to the high single-digit range.