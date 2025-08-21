GE Aerospace announces the ratification of a new five-year agreement with employees represented by the International Association of Machinists (IAM), ending the negotiation process.



The agreement covers approximately 550 employees at the Evendale, Ohio, facility and will be effective until August 18, 2030.



Christian Meisner, director of human resources, said GE Aerospace "is proud to have an agreement that keeps our employees among the highest paid in the community, recognizing the important work they do."



Negotiations officially began on July 29, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.