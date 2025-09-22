GE Aerospace announces the successful supersonic captive flights of its ATLAS (Atmospheric Test of Launched Airbreathing System) test vehicle, marking a major breakthrough in solid fuel ramjet (SFRJ) propulsion.



The tests, conducted over three flights with F-104 Starfighters aircraft, validated the system's behavior in real atmospheric conditions. According to Mark Rettig, vice president of Edison Works, this approach allows for more frequent and representative test campaigns.

The goal is to equip munitions or missiles capable of going further, faster, and with greater responsiveness than with conventional propulsion systems.



These tests are expected to confirm the key performance characteristics of SFRJ for future applications requiring increased speed, range, and responsiveness.



This initiative is part of GE Aerospace's investments in hypersonic technologies, reinforced by the acquisition of Innoveering in 2022 and the modernization of its testing facilities in the US.