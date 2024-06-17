June 17 (Reuters) - GE Aerospace's CEO Larry Culp has declined Boeing's request to consider taking over as the U.S. planemaker's top boss, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
