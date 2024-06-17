GE Aerospace (formerly General Electric Company) is a diversified group organized around 3 areas of activity: - manufacturing of aircraft engines and avionics systems (48.2% of net sales); - manufacturing of energy production equipment (46.8%): oil and gas equipment, turnkey plants, gas turbines, wind turbines, etc.; - other (5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (42.8%), America (7.4%), Europe (23%), China (5.7%), Asia (10.3%), Middle East and Africa (10.8%).

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates