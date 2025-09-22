GE Aerospace announces the successful demonstration of two rotating detonation combustion (RDC) engines at its research center in Niskayuna, New York: a missile-type ramjet and a dual-mode ramjet for high-speed aircraft.



The test campaign exceeded expectations, with airflow three times greater than previous hypersonic demonstrators. According to Mark Rettig, vice president of Edison Works, this rapid progress illustrates the maturity of the technology and the strength of the roadmap toward integrated high-speed propulsion.



RDC, which uses detonation waves instead of conventional combustion, provides more thrust and greater efficiency for a more compact and lighter engine. Testing began in July at GE Aerospace's high-speed facilities.



These advances build on the collaboration between internal teams, GE Aerospace-Innoveering (acquired in 2022), and the group's research center, following a successful test of a dual-mode ramjet in 2024.