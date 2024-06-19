GE Aerospace: towards delisting in Paris

On Tuesday evening, GE Aerospace announced that it had applied for delisting from Euronext Paris, as well as from the London and Zurich stock exchanges.



In a brief press release, the American aerospace group - which emerged from the recent break-up of GE - justifies its decision by analyzing the trading volumes, costs and administrative burden associated with these listings.



Following its delisting from the European stock exchanges, GE Aerospace shares will only be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



