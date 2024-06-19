GE Aerospace: towards delisting in Paris
In a brief press release, the American aerospace group - which emerged from the recent break-up of GE - justifies its decision by analyzing the trading volumes, costs and administrative burden associated with these listings.
Following its delisting from the European stock exchanges, GE Aerospace shares will only be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
