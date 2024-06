This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer GE Aerospace - General Electric Company published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 17:50:03 UTC.

In May 2014, less than two years after breaking ground, GE opened a $200 million state-of-the-art manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Pune, India. Its 250,000-square-foot shop was studded corner to corner with advanced equipment: electron-beam welding machines, vacuum furnaces, 3D laser trackers. But it would take a little longer to assemble the facility's most important asset: its staff. [...]