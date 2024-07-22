FARNBOROUGH, England, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Japan Airlines' agreement with Boeing for up to 20 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today announced an order from the airline for GEnx-1B engines to power the new aircraft.

"GE Aerospace and Japan Airlines have a long and enduring relationship that stretches back decades, including being the launch customer for the GEnx engine," said Russell Stokes, President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace. "We're honored Japan Airlines continues to place their trust in our products and services with this new order."

The GEnx engine family has more than 56 million flight hours since entry into service in 2011 and is the fastest-selling, high-thrust engine in GE Aerospace history with nearly 3,000 engines in service and on backlog, including spares.

"As a launch airline for GEnx powered 787 Dreamliner, we are delighted at introducing additional 787s. Since incorporation into our fleet, the GEnx engine has proven to be high performance, reliable and fuel efficient through thousands of flight hours," said Yukio Nakagawa, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President Procurement of Japan Airlines. "The GEnx engine is essential to the expansion of our 787 Dreamliner fleet."

The GEnx-1B powers two out of every three 787 aircraft in service. Like all GE Aerospace engines, the GEnx can operate on approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends today. Representing a giant leap forward in propulsion technology, GEnx uses lightweight durable materials and advanced design processes to reduce weight, improve performance, and lower maintenance, making it the best engine choice for long-haul flights.

Japan Airlines and their subsidiary currently operate a fleet of 53 Boeing 787s powered by the GEnx engine, reaching 3 million engine flight hours in early 2024. The airline is also powered by GE Aerospace's CF6, GE90, CF34 and CFM56* engines.

*CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan's first private aviation company, was established in 1951 and is a member of the oneworld® Alliance. The airline operates a fleet of 227 aircraft (as of March 2024) and began renewing its international long-haul aircraft with the Airbus A350-1000 starting 2023 Winter Schedule. Together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 384 airports across 64 countries/regions. The airline has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including being recognized as a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and being awarded the prestigious "World Class" Airline title by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide. For details and to learn more, visit JAL's official website at https://www.jal.com/en/.

