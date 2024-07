This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer GE Aerospace - General Electric Company published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 15:40:04 UTC.

When GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines struck the deal in 1974 that created CFM International, a 50-50 joint company between the two OEMs, it was with the intention of rewriting the playbook for commercial aircraft engine manufacturing. Now, 50 years on, as CFM marks 1.3 billion engine flight hours across its CFM56 and CFM LEAP engine lines, the stats speak for themselves. [...]