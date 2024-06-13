Communications services companies fell sharply amid doubts about Paramount Global's efforts to sell itself. Shares of the Hollywood studio tumbled.

Walt Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended their long-running fight after the media company reached a 15-year agreement that will allow for the continued expansion of its Orlando-area resort.

Linda Boff, who left General Electric in April after nearly a decade as its chief marketing officer, has been named chief executive at marketing agency Said Differently.

