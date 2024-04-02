14:18 ET -- GE Aerospace is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. GE Aerospace has begun trading as an independent, investment-grade public company following the completion of the GE Vernova spin-off. The propulsion, services and systems company now trades under the General Electric Co. ticker GE. "With the successful launch of three independent, public companies now complete -- today marks a historic final step in the multi-year transformation of GE," said GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

