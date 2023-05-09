Advanced search
    GEHC   US36266G1076

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GEHC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
79.42 USD   +0.54%
08:46aGE HealthCare Names James Saccaro Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
BU
04/27GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Expands Contrast Media Portfolio with Launch of MRI Agent Pixxoscan
CI
04/27GE HealthCare Expands Contrast Media Portfolio with Launch of MRI Agent Pixxoscan (gadobutrol)
BU
GE HealthCare Names James Saccaro Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

05/09/2023 | 08:46am EDT
GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global precision care innovator, has named James "Jay” Saccaro as vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), succeeding Helmut Zodl who is remaining with the Company to lead special projects regarding separation from GE. These changes will take effect June 1, 2023.

Saccaro joins GE HealthCare from Baxter International, a global medtech leader, where he has been serving as its executive vice president and CFO since 2015. Prior to rejoining Baxter, he was senior vice president and CFO at Hill-Rom Corporation. Saccaro had previously served as corporate vice president and treasurer of Baxter from 2011 to 2013. He originally joined that company in 2002 as manager of strategy for Baxter’s BioScience business, and over the years assumed positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president of financial planning, and vice president of finance for the company’s operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Saccaro received a bachelor’s degree in economics and master’s degree in engineering-economic systems from Stanford University.

“I am excited that Jay has agreed to serve as our CFO, as our company executes on our strategic growth plan and achieves our purpose to create a world where healthcare has no limits and continues to deliver on our promises to customers and shareholders. Jay is a world-class CFO bringing deep knowledge of the medtech and bioscience industries to GE HealthCare, coupled with excellent strategic and operational skills and extensive experience in leading large global organizations,” said GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini. “I want to thank Helmut for his leadership during the leadup and spin-off from GE and for creating tremendous momentum that we will continue to build on under Jay.”

“I am thrilled to join GE HealthCare and be part of the exciting innovation the company is driving within the precision care space,” said Saccaro. “This is an outstanding team with a clear strategic vision, deep experience, and a commitment to financial discipline. I look forward to leading the finance organization as GE HealthCare executes on its strategy of delivering profitable growth and value creation for shareholders.”

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website gehealthcare.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 358 M - -
Net income 2023 1 503 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 0,15%
Capitalization 36 110 M 36 110 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 79,42 $
Average target price 86,40 $
Spread / Average Target 8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Arduini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helmut Zodl Chief Financial Officer
H. Lawrence Culp Non-Executive Chairman
Taha Kass-Hout Chief Technology Officer
Jahid Khandaker Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.36.04%36 110
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-1.47%209 285
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.66%176 535
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.22%106 202
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.80%76 371
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG23.00%70 893
