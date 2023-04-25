Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEHC   US36266G1076

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GEHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16:15 2023-04-25 pm EDT
79.90 USD   -8.99%
02:09pGE HealthCare Shares Fall, CEO Cites Cautious Optimism on Hospital Spending
DJ
08:00aTranscript : GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023
CI
07:08aGE HealthCare Technologies Q1 Adjusted Earnings Decline While Sales Increase; Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE HealthCare Shares Fall, CEO Cites Cautious Optimism on Hospital Spending

04/25/2023 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. fell 9% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, and Chief Executive Peter Arduini said it is monitoring how medical providers are spending their capital.

The stock has rallied since the company's spinoff from General Electric Co. in January. Shares were up some 50% this year headed into the first-quarter readout. On Tuesday, the stock fell 9% to $79.85.

The pre-earnings rally may have fed into some of the Tuesday selloff, which came after the company reiterated its full-year guidance.

Earlier Tuesday, the company reported a first-quarter profit of $372 million, or 41 cents a share, down from $389 million, or 86 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings came to 85 cents a share, above the 79 cents a share expected by analysts, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 8% to $4.71 billion, above the $4.63 billion that Wall Street analysts expected. Growth was broad-based, with the company's imaging, ultrasound, patient-care solutions and pharmaceutical diagnostics all reporting organic sales growth by a double-digit percentage.

The company backed its full-year guidance for organic sales growth of 5% to 7% and adjusted earnings of $3.60 a share to $3.75. Of the five analysts surveyed by FactSet, the average estimate for 2023 adjusted earnings was $3.72 a share, suggesting some hope that the company might raise its full-year guidance.

On a conference call with analysts, Mr. Arduini said the company is monitoring for signs that hospitals are pulling back on capital spending such as on purchases of new machines. The company is "cautiously optimistic given resilient end market demand."

He acknowledged, though, that businesses are prioritizing capital in the current environment.

Mr. Arduini pointed to nursing costs, which are beginning to flatten out after a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for nurses, as a cause for optimism on hospital spending.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1408ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.27% 0.6617 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.74% 1.24059 Delayed Quote.2.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.83% 0.7323 Delayed Quote.0.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.81% 1.09689 Delayed Quote.2.69%
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. -9.18% 79.655 Delayed Quote.50.38%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -2.19% 98.005 Delayed Quote.53.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012196 Delayed Quote.0.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.62% 0.61353 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
All news about GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
02:09pGE HealthCare Shares Fall, CEO Cites Cautious Optimism on Hospital Spending
DJ
08:00aTranscript : GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 25, ..
CI
07:08aGE HealthCare Technologies Q1 Adjusted Earnings Decline While Sales Increase; Reaffirms..
MT
06:54aGE HealthCare Technologies Announces Q1 Cash Dividend of $0.03/Share, Payable June 15 t..
MT
06:53aGE HealthCare Technologies Board Initiates Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders
MT
06:29aEarnings Flash (GEHC) GE HEALTHCARE Posts Q1 Revenue $4.71B, vs. Street Est of $4.63B
MT
06:29aEarnings Flash (GEHC) GE HEALTHCARE Posts Q1 EPS $0.85, vs. Street Est of $0.79
MT
06:21aGE HealthCare Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/20GE HealthCare Technologies Receives FDA Clearance for Carescape Canvas Patient Monitori..
MT
04/20GE HealthCare's CARESCAPE Canvas Patient Monitoring Platform Receives FDA Clearance
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 174 M - -
Net income 2023 1 496 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 39 910 M 39 910 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 87,79 $
Average target price 86,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Arduini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helmut Zodl Chief Financial Officer
H. Lawrence Culp Non-Executive Chairman
Taha Kass-Hout Chief Technology Officer
Jahid Khandaker Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.50.38%39 910
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.29%221 507
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.75%185 448
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.23%105 281
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.96%73 792
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG23.77%71 384
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer