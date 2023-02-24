Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEHC   US36266G1076

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GEHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
75.90 USD   +5.50%
06:51aGE HealthCare, Sinopharm Unit Forming Joint Venture
DJ
02/17Mizuho Securities Initiates GE HealthCare Technologies at Buy With $90 Price Target
MT
02/16Healthcare Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE HealthCare, Sinopharm Unit Forming Joint Venture

02/24/2023 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. on Friday said it agreed to form a long-term joint venture with a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., the state-owned group known as Sinopharm, to develop, manufacture and commercialize medical equipment to address the growing needs of China's healthcare market.

Chicago-based GE HealthCare said the venture initially plans to provide non-premium CT and general imaging ultrasound solutions for primary care and rural health, adding that the scope may be expanded as the venture develops.

GE HealthCare, which completed its separation from former parent General Electric Co. in January, already has a joint-venture relationship with Sinopharm through GE Hangwei Medical Systems, a medical equipment maker formed by General Electric and Sinopharm in 1991.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 0650ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. 5.50% 75.9 Delayed Quote.30.01%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.30% 82.94 Delayed Quote.27.80%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD. -1.59% 21.6 Delayed Quote.10.64%
All news about GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
06:51aGE HealthCare, Sinopharm Unit Forming Joint Venture
DJ
02/17Mizuho Securities Initiates GE HealthCare Technologies at Buy With $90 Price Target
MT
02/16Healthcare Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
02/16GE HealthCare Leaders to Present at March Investor Conferences
BU
02/09Correction: GE HealthCare Technologies to Acquire Caption Health
MT
02/09GE HealthCare Technologies to Acquire Caption Health
MT
02/09GE HealthCare to Acquire Caption Health, Expanding Ultrasound to Support New Users Thro..
BU
02/09GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqGS : GEHC) s..
CI
02/01Scancell Holdings Names Jean-Michel Cossery Nonexecutive Chairman
DJ
01/30Health Care Down amid Mixed Earnings - Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 241 M - -
Net income 2023 1 406 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34 453 M 34 453 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 75,90 $
Average target price 78,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter J. Arduini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helmut Zodl Chief Financial Officer
H. Lawrence Culp Non-Executive Chairman
Taha Kass-Hout Chief Technology Officer
Catherine A. Lesjak Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.30.01%34 453
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-6.59%178 226
MEDTRONIC PLC8.07%111 738
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.73%68 057
DEXCOM, INC.-1.21%43 228
HOYA CORPORATION3.15%34 653