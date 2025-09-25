GE HealthCare announces updates to its Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT) platform, designed to optimize workflows in radiation oncology. The AI-based tool, which is interoperable with third-party systems, aims to drastically reduce the time between diagnosis and treatment through the automation of manual tasks, analytics, and intelligent resource planning. NB: cp -5.5%.



According to Ben Newton, general manager of Oncology Solutions, iRT makes it possible to move "from diagnosis to treatment in minutes, not days." Early users have reduced planning time from 7 days to 7 minutes with RayStation integration.



GE HealthCare is also unveiling an extension of iRT dedicated to theranostics, an approach that combines precision imaging (diagnosis) and targeted treatments (therapy). The goal is to manage the complex steps of these treatments in an integrated manner, from clinical evaluation to drug dosing.



The group will also present the latest developments in its MIM Maestro and iRT MR Direct solutions at the ASTRO 2025 conference in San Francisco, confirming its ambition to improve the precision and effectiveness of cancer care.