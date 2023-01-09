Advanced search
    GEHC   US36266G1076

GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GEHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
58.10 USD   -1.44%
05:35pGE HealthCare to Acquire Imactis for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05:32pGE HealthCare to Buy French Medical Equipment Company Imactis
DJ
04:39pGE HealthCare Announces Agreement to Acquire IMACTIS to Strengthen Capabilities in Interventional Guidance
BU
GE HealthCare to Buy French Medical Equipment Company Imactis

01/09/2023 | 05:32pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. said Monday that it has agreed to buy the French medical equipment company Imactis with cash on hand.

Through the acquisition of Imactis, which specializes in radiology, the medical technology company said it aims to strengthen its interventional guidance offering for patients and customers.

GE HealthCare is particularly interested in Imactis's CT-Navigation system, it said.

Before the deal can close, it has to be reviewed by multiple agencies, including the French government. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

CT-Navigation is designed to improve workflow for interventional radiologists and hospitals by increasing procedural accuracy, while helping to reduce procedure time and radiation dose for patients and physicians, GE HealthCare's Imaging CEO Jan Makela said.

Imactis's CT-Navigation solution has FDA clearance for use within the U.S. and is currently approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation, the company added.

GE Healthcare was spun off from General Electric Co. on Wednesday. The former parent company retains a 20% stake.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1731ET

