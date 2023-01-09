GE HealthCare to Buy French Medical Equipment Company Imactis

By Sabela Ojea

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. said Monday that it has agreed to buy the French medical equipment company Imactis with cash on hand.

Through the acquisition of Imactis, which specializes in radiology, the medical technology company said it aims to strengthen its interventional guidance offering for patients and customers.

GE HealthCare is particularly interested in Imactis's CT-Navigation system, it said.

Before the deal can close, it has to be reviewed by multiple agencies, including the French government. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.

CT-Navigation is designed to improve workflow for interventional radiologists and hospitals by increasing procedural accuracy, while helping to reduce procedure time and radiation dose for patients and physicians, GE HealthCare's Imaging CEO Jan Makela said.

Imactis's CT-Navigation solution has FDA clearance for use within the U.S. and is currently approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation, the company added.

GE Healthcare was spun off from General Electric Co. on Wednesday. The former parent company retains a 20% stake.

