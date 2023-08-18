(Alliance News) - IQ-AI Ltd on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Imaging Biometrics LLC has signed a deal with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

IQ-AI shares surged up 28% to 3.96 pence each on Friday afternoon in London.

The Jersey-based medical services firm focused on cancer treatment said under the agreement Imaging Biometrics' products will be available on GE's MR Smart Subscription.

The firm said the deal covers IB's Neuro and Delta T1 maps applications. The applications accept MRI data and compute quantitative and proprietary images.

The deal will make IB's products available to sites with GE's systems already installed, as well as new systems that are scheduled for installation.

Chief Executive Trevor Brown said: "This agreement with GEHC is a major development for IQ-AI. It means that any hospital or imaging centre that has a GEHC MRI scanner and MR Smart Subscription will have access to IB's solutions."

IQ-AI noted that the MRI market is expected to pass USD11 billion by 20230, and is currently being driven by imaging software such as that of IB.

In a separate announcement, IQ-AI said its deal with the Mayo Clinic to develop its IB Trax platform has concluded.

The firm said its working relationship with the clinic will continue, while the Mayo Foundation will sell its 396,241 shares in IQ-AI and donate the proceeds to charity.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

