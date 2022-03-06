Log in
    522275   INE200A01026

GE T&D INDIA LIMITED

(522275)
GE T&D India : Loss of share certificate

03/06/2022 | 09:49am EST
March 6, 2022

The Secretary

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

MUMBAI 400 001

Code No. 522275

Dear Sir,

GE T&D India Limited

L31102DL1957PLC193993

T-5 & T-6 , Plot I-14, Axis House,

Jaypee Wishtown, sector-128,

Noida-201304, Uttar Pradesh

T +91 120 5021500

F +91 120 5021501

https://www.ge.com/in/ge-td-india-limited

The Manager

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

MUMBAI 400 051

Symbol: GET&D

Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that our Registrar and Share Transfer agents (RTA) has received the following information about loss of share certificates:

S.

Name of Shareholder(s)

Folio No.

No. of

Certificate

Distinctive Nos.

No.

Shares

No.

From

To

1.

RAMESHCHANDRA

03194396

250

251641

7055891

7056140

MANGALDAS SHAH

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For GE T&D India Limited

MANOJ PRASAD SINGH

Digitally signed by

MANOJ PRASAD SINGH Date: 2022.03.06 20:06:52 +05'30'

Manoj Prasad Singh

Company Secretary

Regd Office: A 18, First Floor, FIEE Complex, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase II, New Delhi - 110020 (India). T +91 11 41610660 F+91 11 41610659

Disclaimer

GE T&D India Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 14:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
