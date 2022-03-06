GE T&D India : Loss of share certificate
March 6, 2022
The Secretary
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street
MUMBAI 400 001
Code No. 522275
Dear Sir,
GE T&D India Limited
L31102DL1957PLC193993
T-5 & T-6 , Plot I-14, Axis House,
Jaypee Wishtown, sector-128,
Noida-201304, Uttar Pradesh
T +91 120 5021500
F +91 120 5021501
https://www.ge.com/in/ge-td-india-limited
The Manager
Listing Department
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
MUMBAI 400 051
Symbol: GET&D
Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificates
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that our Registrar and Share Transfer agents (RTA) has received the following information about loss of share certificates:
S.
Name of Shareholder(s)
Folio No.
No. of
Certificate
Distinctive Nos.
No.
Shares
No.
From
To
1.
RAMESHCHANDRA
03194396
250
251641
7055891
7056140
MANGALDAS SHAH
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For GE T&D India Limited
Digitally signed by
MANOJ PRASAD SINGH Date: 2022.03.06 20:06:52 +05'30'
Manoj Prasad Singh
Company Secretary
Regd Office: A 18, First Floor, FIEE Complex, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase II, New Delhi - 110020 (India). T +91 11 41610660 F+91 11 41610659
Disclaimer
GE T&D India Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 14:48:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
