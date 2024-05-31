GE Vernova

May 30, 2024

bidding is on actual cost today. That's where Wind is now. The orders that we've been

booking in '22 and '23 are on today's costs with an expectation from our fulfilment teams

that we make them better over time. And there's nothing I've seen over the last 18 months

that says we won't accrete margin on a go-forward basis in Onshore Wind relative to

what we sold them at.

Now that's part of why the second half of '24 margin profile is much better than the first

half of '24 because we're starting to see that. We're starting to see that margin accretion

from when we did the original order. While in the first half of this year, we're still

purging some of the backlog from yesterday where we were bidding things with a

forward cost curve that simply isn't as profitable as what you should expect and we will

deliver the second half of this year into '25 and beyond.

Chad Dillard: Got it. Okay. So it sounds like on the backlog, that layers into revenue. Margins are

higher. Second half of the year, you're in like upper single digit margins, right?

Scott Strazik: Well, we are going to deliver a year of high-single digit margins with the second half

better than the first half, which really has the second half margins even better than that.

Chad Dillard: Okay. And so as we kind of think forward, how do you think about the margin algorithm

beyond '25?

Scott Strazik: I think by default, you have a little bit of addition by subtraction because you lose the

negative Offshore Wind revenue. So that's going to lead to the Wind segment in total

looking like the Onshore Wind margins, which we're kind of walking ourselves low

double digit EBITDA margins based on what we're saying. And then the real question

comes with how much volume leverage do you get from there. And for it to be a business

segment that's more than that, we need a bigger business than what we have today.

And at this moment, we're cautious on exactly when that inflection point comes. We still

see soft orders in Onshore Wind today. We expect that to continue in the near term. I do

think in '25, I'm hopeful that we'll have an orders inflection point that then translates to

revenue growth in '26. But relative to the compare contrast with Gas and Grid, there's the

most open field running to get there right now with Wind.

Chad Dillard: Got it.

Scott Strazik: So I like our chances of getting to what we just said. And just for illustrative purposes,

when we did our Capital Markets Day in March, we explained that in 2023, our backlog

accreted margin 10 points in Onshore Wind. And that was with our backlog growing

from about $6 billion to $9 billion. So when you grow your backlog 50% and accrete 10

points of margin, that's indicative of what's going to be a more profitable business. And

that's what you're starting to see flow through to revenue second half of this year into '25.

Similar dynamic in Grid, except there we doubled the backlog from $6 billion to north of

$12 billion and we accreted margin 5 points. So these are businesses that we don't need to

hope to see the margin get better. The margin is better. In our backlog, we're running the

company with a passionate view that every 90 days within the rounds, we're going to

scrutinize our future. And our future is the profitability of our backlog and accreting

margin every 90 days.

Chad Dillard: So from an order perspective, you mentioned that you're hopeful for orders. Can you talk

a little bit more about like what's giving you that hope? Maybe you can actually even