CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (June 11, 2024) - GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) Chief Executive Officer Scott Strazik will present at the JP Morgan Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 18, at 9:10 AM ET. This conference brings together management teams from the industry to meet with dedicated power industry investors. Strazik will speak in a fireside chat on advancing the energy transition and discuss the outlook for GE Vernova's Power, Wind, and Electrification segments.

The conference webcast and replay will be available through GE Vernova's Investor Relations website at https://www.gevernova.com/investors/events/jp-morgan-energy-power-renewables-conference

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world.

GE Vernova's mission is embedded in its name - it retains its legacy, "GE," as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. "Ver" / "verde" signal Earth's verdant and lush ecosystems. "Nova," from the Latin "novus," nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova's website and LinkedIn.