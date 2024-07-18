GE Vernova: R&D contract with 4 grid operators

July 18, 2024 at 09:46 am EDT Share

GE Vernova's Electrification business has announced that it has signed an R&D contract with four German Transmission System Operators (TSOs) to develop a key HVDC technology for the future power grid.



HVDC is the most efficient way of transporting bulk power over long distances, and is essential for integrating renewable wind and solar power into the grid', says the group.



The R&D agreement with TenneT TSO, 50Hertz Transmission, Amprion and Transnet BW covers the design and engineering of a multi-station/multi-hub high-voltage direct current (HVDC) connection solution. It marks a key first step on the road to a future high-voltage grid for Germany's and Europe's energy transition.



' We believe that GE Vernova's technology will be essential for the efficient integration of renewable energies and the future of energy transition ', said Johan Bindele, Head of Grid Systems Integration at GE Vernova.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.