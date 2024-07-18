GE Vernova: R&D contract with 4 grid operators
HVDC is the most efficient way of transporting bulk power over long distances, and is essential for integrating renewable wind and solar power into the grid', says the group.
The R&D agreement with TenneT TSO, 50Hertz Transmission, Amprion and Transnet BW covers the design and engineering of a multi-station/multi-hub high-voltage direct current (HVDC) connection solution. It marks a key first step on the road to a future high-voltage grid for Germany's and Europe's energy transition.
' We believe that GE Vernova's technology will be essential for the efficient integration of renewable energies and the future of energy transition ', said Johan Bindele, Head of Grid Systems Integration at GE Vernova.
