GE Vernova has announced the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Prolec, its joint venture with Xignux.



The agreement will accelerate the growth of GE Vernova's Electrification segment, the company's fastest-growing segment, by expanding its presence and support in North America.



This acquisition increases GE Vernova's ability to serve its North American and global customers at a time when these markets are experiencing rapid growth in demand, partly due to the growth of data centers.



Prolec is a leading supplier of network equipment, producing transformers at seven manufacturing sites worldwide, including five in the United States.



Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, said, "This acquisition aligns with our strategic and financial objectives and also benefits our customers by strengthening our presence in North America, where demand for network equipment is growing rapidly."