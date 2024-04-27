ALGIERS, Algeria (April 27, 2024) - GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) employees joined hands with customer teams to plant 150 trees at 10 power generation facilities across Algeria including Terga, Oumache, and Naama Combined Cycle Power Plants, among others. The activities were held in support of Earth Day. The tree planting was symbolic of not only team spirit and collaboration, but also the dedication of the participants to act as environmental custodians committed to protecting the planet for generations to come.

While Earth Day is observed on April 22, GE Vernova's staff of more than 80,000 people extended the celebrations during April 20 - 27 not only in Algeria but also at scores of other sites around the world. The activities included community volunteer events such as park and beach clean-up drives, as well as daily acts of sustainability at home and the workplace, such as identifying and reducing wasteful energy use, decreasing consumption of single-use plastics, walking or cycling instead of driving, eating local produce, and much more. The initiatives demonstrate the significance GE Vernova places on environmental sustainability as it continues to lead the energy transition towards a lower-carbon future. The week's activities also directly tied to GE Vernova's ambitious target to reach carbon neutral operations for Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

GE Vernova spun-off from GE (NYSE: GE) and began trading as an independent company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 2, 2024. With approximately 55,000 wind turbines and 7,000 gas turbines, GE Vernova's technology base helps generate about 30% of the world's electricity and has a meaningful role to play in the energy transition.

Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE Vernova's Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), said, "Celebrating Earth Day through a week of service to our planet and communities is an annual tradition at GE Vernova. This year's activities in observance of Earth Day were particularly special for us as they were our first as an independent company. We were honored to collaborate with our customers across Algeria to undertake tree planting drives, helping to both raise awareness on environmental issues today, and leave a legacy for tomorrow."

GE Vernova has a strong history of contributing to the development of Algeria's energy sector by providing power generation, transmission, distribution, and digital solutions. It employs over 300 people in Algeria and its investments in the country include GE Algeria Turbines (GEAT) - a joint venture with Sonelgaz that has manufactured skids and turbine auxiliaries, as well as rolled out gas turbines, steam turbines, and control systems. Sonelgaz and GE Vernova recently also announced the planned expansion of existing capabilities at GEAT to develop grid solutions, further demonstrating a shared commitment to accelerate sustainable energy development, localize industrial capabilities, and support national economic growth goals.

