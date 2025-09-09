GE Vernova announces the launch of PlanOS, a software suite for energy planners, utilities, and regulators to modernize grid planning.



This modular platform brings together four simulation engines—power flow, resource adequacy, generation cost, and capacity expansion—on a common data architecture, enabling integrated and faster analysis.



It says that PlanOS offers the unified environment planners need to simulate, iterate, and act with confidence. Designed to significantly reduce analysis times, PlanOS combines high-performance computing, open APIs and modularity.