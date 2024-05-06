May 6 (Reuters) - General Electric's energy spin-off company, GE Vernova, said that it has secured orders for new units to be installed at Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)’s Kingston Energy Complex.

The new units are expected to deliver a flexible supply of up to 850 megawatts of electricity to help enhance the reliability of the energy grid, according to the release.

The company said in the press release that "it has secured an order for 16 of its aeroderivative LM6000VELOX package solutions, each including an LM6000 gas turbine and a generator."

GE Vernova became an independent company in April following a three-way split of General Electric, and provides services and equipment to the energy sector.

