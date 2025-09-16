GE Vernova and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) announce the official launch of their energy and climate alliance, with $50m in funding over five years. The goal is to accelerate research, training, and innovation for the energy transition.



Thirteen inaugural projects are being launched in the areas of electrification, decarbonization, renewable energy, and digital solutions. Eight GE Vernova Fellowships and support for the MIT Technology Policy Program have also been announced.



Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, says that this collaboration "enables faster development of tomorrow's technologies and creates new career opportunities."



The alliance will also support philanthropic initiatives focused on combating energy poverty, as well as MIT programs related to energy, sustainability, and artificial intelligence.





