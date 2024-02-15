EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.gea.com/de/company/investor-relations/annual-report
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/annual-report
15.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1838219 15.02.2024 CET/CEST