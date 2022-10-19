Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:27 2022-10-19 am EDT
34.66 EUR   -0.29%
03:11aAfr : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
10/17Cms : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/13GEA GROUP : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/19/2022 | 03:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.10.2022 / 09:10 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2022
Address: https://www.gea.com/de/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/index.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2022
Address: https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/events-releases/quarterly-reports/index.jsp

19.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1466529  19.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1466529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about GEA GROUP AG
03:11aAfr : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
10/17Cms : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/13GEA GROUP : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
10/12GEA GROUP : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/12GEA GROUP : Downgraded to Sell by RBC
MD
10/11GEA GROUP : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
10/10Cms : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/04Cms : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/03GEA GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
09/26Cms : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 052 M 4 963 M 4 963 M
Net income 2022 309 M 304 M 304 M
Net cash 2022 377 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 6 014 M 5 909 M 5 909 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 18 123
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 34,76 €
Average target price 39,68 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG-27.72%5 909
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.24%45 889
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-16.12%33 654
FANUC CORPORATION-17.68%25 809
FORTIVE CORPORATION-19.18%21 532
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-24.00%18 841