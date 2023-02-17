Advanced search
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:22:53 2023-02-17 am EST
40.47 EUR   -3.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barclays lowers Gea Group to 'Underweight' and target to 38 euros

02/17/2023 | 02:50am EST
LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.K. investment bank Barclays downgraded Gea to "underweight" from "equal weight" and cut its price target to 38 euros from 41 euros. According to analyst Lars Brorson, the margin story of the plant manufacturer, which has been a key reason for the share's revaluation since 2019, is at high risk. The years 2023 and 2024 are likely to be challenging as pricing power wanes while Gea faces rising costs for parts and wages, especially in Europe and its home market of Germany, he wrote in a research note available Friday./ck/mis

Publication of the original study: 16.02.2023 / 19:19 / GMT First circulation of the original study: 17.02.2023 / 05:00 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 113 M 5 458 M 5 458 M
Net income 2022 329 M 351 M 351 M
Net cash 2022 210 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 7 231 M 7 719 M 7 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 19 286
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 41,86 €
Average target price 40,68 €
Spread / Average Target -2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG9.58%7 719
ATLAS COPCO AB3.77%57 336
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION21.84%46 325
FANUC CORPORATION15.50%32 516
SANDVIK AB16.30%26 321
FORTIVE CORPORATION8.23%24 541