Barclays lowers Gea Group to 'Underweight' and target to 38 euros

LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.K. investment bank Barclays downgraded Gea to "underweight" from "equal weight" and cut its price target to 38 euros from 41 euros. According to analyst Lars Brorson, the margin story of the plant manufacturer, which has been a key reason for the share's revaluation since 2019, is at high risk. The years 2023 and 2024 are likely to be challenging as pricing power wanes while Gea faces rising costs for parts and wages, especially in Europe and its home market of Germany, he wrote in a research note available Friday./ck/mis

Publication of the original study: 16.02.2023 / 19:19 / GMT First circulation of the original study: 17.02.2023 / 05:00 / GMT

