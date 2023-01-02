CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 – Tranche 2

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

GEA successfully completes share buyback in a volume of EUR 169,9 million

In the time period from 27 December 2022 until and including 30 December 2022, a number of 34,236 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 27.12.2022 8,500 38.18 28.12.2022 8,500 37.98 29.12.2022 8,650 37.85 30.12.2022 8,586 37.99 - - -

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 30 December 2022 amounts to 4,991,229 shares. Thus, also the second Tranche of the share buyback with a total volume of EUR 169,999,995.49 was successfully completed.

The total number of 8,161,096 shares that have been bought back within the framework of the first and second tranche represents 4.52 % of the share capital of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The volume of the share buyback amounted to EUR 300,534,318.66 in the aggregate; the shares were bought back at an average price of EUR 36.83 (without transaction costs). The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

GEA is the first company in Germany to combine a share buyback with a sustainability initiative. An ESG component was incorporated into the second tranche of the share buyback program, which was carried out with BNP Paribas and launched in July 2022. GEA has entered into a three-year partnership with Viva con Agua, a non-profit which promotes access to clean drinking water. GEA will use part of the guaranteed outperformance of the share buyback program, to donate EUR 250,000 in 2022 to a rainwater harvesting facility in Tanzania that will provide clean water to three schools, among other beneficiaries. The nets and water tanks that form part of the rainwater harvesting system will be built in 2023.

Düsseldorf, 02 January, 2023

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board