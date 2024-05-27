EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 1
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
29 Interim Reporting and Final Reporting
GEA successfully completes first tranche of share buyback in a volume of EUR 150 million
In the time period from 20 May 2024 until and including 24 May 2024, a number of 142.654 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 8 November 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).
The total number of 4.150.731 shares that have been bought back within the framework of the first tranche in the time period of 9 November 2023 until and including 24 May 2024 represents 2,41 % of the share capital of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The volume of the share buyback amounted to EUR 150,000,412.23 in the aggregate until now; the shares were bought back at an average price of EUR 36.14 (without transaction costs). The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Duesseldorf, 27 May 2024
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
