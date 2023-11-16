Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2023 / 16:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Brinker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.18 EUR 10554.00 EUR
35.16 EUR 7032.00 EUR
35.17 EUR 10551.00 EUR
35.16 EUR 7032.00 EUR
35.15 EUR 7030.00 EUR
35.16 EUR 10548.00 EUR
35.16 EUR 10548.00 EUR
35.15 EUR 10545.00 EUR
35.16 EUR 10548.00 EUR
35.16 EUR 7032.00 EUR
35.2 EUR 7040.00 EUR
35.2 EUR 7040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.17 EUR 105500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegatexchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
