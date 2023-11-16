

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.11.2023 / 16:21 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Bernhard Last name(s): Brinker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 35.18 EUR 10554.00 EUR 35.16 EUR 7032.00 EUR 35.17 EUR 10551.00 EUR 35.16 EUR 7032.00 EUR 35.15 EUR 7030.00 EUR 35.16 EUR 10548.00 EUR 35.16 EUR 10548.00 EUR 35.15 EUR 10545.00 EUR 35.16 EUR 10548.00 EUR 35.16 EUR 7032.00 EUR 35.2 EUR 7040.00 EUR 35.2 EUR 7040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 35.17 EUR 105500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

15/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegatexchange MIC: TGAT

