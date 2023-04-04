Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GEA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30:00 2023-04-04 am EDT
41.85 EUR   +0.36%
11:04aDd : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Johannes Giloth, buy
EQ
10:46aDd : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Marcus Ketter, buy
EQ
03/24Gea : Letter of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
PU
DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Johannes Giloth, buy

04/04/2023 | 11:04am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Giloth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.67 EUR 83340.00 EUR
41.73 EUR 1961.31 EUR
41.71 EUR 5213.75 EUR
41.71 EUR 2502.60 EUR
41.72 EUR 7676.48 EUR
41.61 EUR 6948.87 EUR
41.64 EUR 7620.12 EUR
41.55 EUR 6606.45 EUR
41.55 EUR 2326.80 EUR
41.55 EUR 4528.95 EUR
41.53 EUR 7766.11 EUR
41.51 EUR 2988.72 EUR
41.51 EUR 3818.92 EUR
41.52 EUR 1038.00 EUR
41.62 EUR 7449.98 EUR
41.7 EUR 1042.50 EUR
41.69 EUR 6712.09 EUR
41.64 EUR 7869.96 EUR
41.61 EUR 6574.38 EUR
41.63 EUR 7826.44 EUR
41.63 EUR 3205.51 EUR
41.61 EUR 6657.60 EUR
41.62 EUR 2538.82 EUR
41.63 EUR 7160.36 EUR
41.75 EUR 7932.50 EUR
41.63 EUR 4038.11 EUR
41.63 EUR 5495.16 EUR
41.6 EUR 5948.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.6431 EUR 224789.29 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82357  04.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601247&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 463 M 5 946 M 5 946 M
Net income 2023 380 M 413 M 413 M
Net cash 2023 459 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 7 527 M 8 192 M 8 192 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 18 236
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 41,70 €
Average target price 43,08 €
Spread / Average Target 3,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG9.16%8 192
ATLAS COPCO AB6.05%59 398
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.55%43 504
FANUC CORPORATION20.82%34 510
SANDVIK AB16.51%26 520
FORTIVE CORPORATION5.53%23 947
