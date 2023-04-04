DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Johannes Giloth, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.04.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Johannes
|Last name(s):
|Giloth
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|41.67 EUR
|83340.00 EUR
|41.73 EUR
|1961.31 EUR
|41.71 EUR
|5213.75 EUR
|41.71 EUR
|2502.60 EUR
|41.72 EUR
|7676.48 EUR
|41.61 EUR
|6948.87 EUR
|41.64 EUR
|7620.12 EUR
|41.55 EUR
|6606.45 EUR
|41.55 EUR
|2326.80 EUR
|41.55 EUR
|4528.95 EUR
|41.53 EUR
|7766.11 EUR
|41.51 EUR
|2988.72 EUR
|41.51 EUR
|3818.92 EUR
|41.52 EUR
|1038.00 EUR
|41.62 EUR
|7449.98 EUR
|41.7 EUR
|1042.50 EUR
|41.69 EUR
|6712.09 EUR
|41.64 EUR
|7869.96 EUR
|41.61 EUR
|6574.38 EUR
|41.63 EUR
|7826.44 EUR
|41.63 EUR
|3205.51 EUR
|41.61 EUR
|6657.60 EUR
|41.62 EUR
|2538.82 EUR
|41.63 EUR
|7160.36 EUR
|41.75 EUR
|7932.50 EUR
|41.63 EUR
|4038.11 EUR
|41.63 EUR
|5495.16 EUR
|41.6 EUR
|5948.80 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|41.6431 EUR
|224789.29 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|
|40468 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|
