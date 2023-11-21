Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.11.2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Giloth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.03 EUR 39470.85 EUR
32.95 EUR 18979.20 EUR
32.98 EUR 18600.72 EUR
32.99 EUR 16396.03 EUR
33.02 EUR 16278.86 EUR
33.01 EUR 15811.79 EUR
32.96 EUR 13249.92 EUR
32.97 EUR 11902.17 EUR
33.00 EUR 10296.00 EUR
33.04 EUR 3997.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.00 EUR 164983.38 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
