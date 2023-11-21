

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.11.2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Johannes Last name(s): Giloth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 33.03 EUR 39470.85 EUR 32.95 EUR 18979.20 EUR 32.98 EUR 18600.72 EUR 32.99 EUR 16396.03 EUR 33.02 EUR 16278.86 EUR 33.01 EUR 15811.79 EUR 32.96 EUR 13249.92 EUR 32.97 EUR 11902.17 EUR 33.00 EUR 10296.00 EUR 33.04 EUR 3997.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 33.00 EUR 164983.38 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

