DGAP-Adhoc : GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces share buyback program in the amount of up to EUR 300 million

08/12/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback 
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces share buyback program in the amount of up to EUR 300 million 
12-Aug-2021 / 21:09 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad hoc release: GEA announces share buyback program in the amount of up to EUR 300 million 
The Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft resolved today that the Company will acquire own GEA shares with a 
value of up to EUR 300 million (excluding incidental expenses) via the stock exchange using the authorisation granted 
by the Annual General Meeting on April 19, 2018. 
Based on the current share price level (as of August 12, 2021, XETRA closing price) this would be approx. 7.9 million 
of the company's own shares (corresponding to approx. 4.4% of the current share capital). The program is scheduled to 
start in August 2021 and to be completed by the end of 2022. Up to EUR 150 million of the mentioned total value is to 
be used within the first six months. 
The shares acquired may be used for any purpose approved by the Annual General Meeting on April 19, 2018, in particular 
as acquisition currency or as scrip dividends. Currently it is not intended to cancel the repurchased shares. 
The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback program on its website www.gea.com. 
Contact: 
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 
Oliver Luckenbach 
Head of IR 
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080 
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087 
oliver.luckenbach@gea.com 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 
              Peter-Müller-Straße 12 
              40468 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)211 9136-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)211 9136-31087 
E-mail:       ir@gea.com 
Internet:     www.gea.com 
ISIN:         DE0006602006 
WKN:          660200 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial 
              Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1226241 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
-------------

1226241 12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226241&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2021 15:09 ET (19:09 GMT)

