    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/22 12:22:20 pm EDT
37.95 EUR   -2.23%
12:19pGEA : Remarks by Klaus Helmrich, Supervisory Board Chairman
PU
12:08pGEA : Remarks by Stefan Klebert, CEO
PU
12:03pDieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich
EQ
Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich

04/22/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich (news with additional features)

22.04.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Board appointment

Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA Supervisory Board, succeeding Klaus Helmrich

Düsseldorf, April 22, 2022 - In an extraordinary meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft approved an application for former BDI president Professor Dieter Kempf (69) to be appointed by the district court as member of the Supervisory Board. Simultaneously, subject to his appointment by the court, Professor Dieter Kempf was elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He will take over from Klaus Helmrich (64), who resigned for personal reasons with effect from May 15, 2022.

From 2017 to 2020, Professor Dieter Kempf headed the Federation of German Industries (BDI), under whose statutes he remains Vice President following the end of his term of office. Born in Munich, Kempf joined the Nuremberg-based software company DATEV eG as member of the Executive Board in 1991 and held the office of CEO from 1996 to March 2016. He began his professional career as auditor and tax adviser at what is now Ernst & Young, where he was a partner from 1989 to 1991. Kempf holds a degree in business administration, is a member of one other supervisory board and sits on various advisory boards. He was made honorary professor of the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in 2005.

"Sustainability and digitalization are of fundamental importance to the future viability of German industry. In its strategy, GEA has selected precisely the right strategic areas of focus. That is why I am very much looking forward to this exciting task," said Kempf.

"In Dieter Kempf, we are gaining a distinguished industry expert. His profound experience and extensive knowledge will be an asset to GEA. My fellow members of the Executive Board and I look forward to working with him," added GEA CEO Stefan Klebert. "At the same time, we would like to thank Klaus Helmrich for his strong commitment to GEA and wish him all the best for the future."

 

Media Relations
Anne Putz
Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 211 9136-1500
anne.putz@gea.com

About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components, and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees working across five divisions and 62 countries, the group generated revenues of more than EUR 4.7 billion in fiscal year 2021. GEA plants, processes, components, and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company's purpose: "Engineering for a better world".

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.
If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.




Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com
Additional features:

File: Picture: Dieter Kempf designated Chairman of the GEA supervisory board

22.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1333505

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1333505  22.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
