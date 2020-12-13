From aspiration to profitability: producing biochemicals by biorefinery

In the past, pursuing a bioeconomy was viewed almost exclusively as a benchmark and aspiration for the agricultural sector. Today, however, its importance is understood much more holistically, and it is widely agreed that an economy based on the sustainable use of renewable biological resources, which includes waste, is the necessary strategy for all sectors. Industry, with its many applications, is therefore under extreme pressure to improve the sustainability of its processes and products which it creates for both consumer and B2B markets. Therefore, biorefining, including the production of biobased chemicals from renewable resources, plays an important role.

Traditionally, nearly all basic chemicals have been produced from crude oil, or liquid fossil fuel, forming the building blocks in the plastics, colorants, fertilizers, and many other types of products that we've depended on for decades. Further implementing the bioeconomy through bio-based chemicals or 'white biotech' requires entrepreneurial effort and investment, which is heavily impacted by the low price of crude oil. This trend creates barriers to developing scalable models for using renewable feedstocks, which affects pricing and competitiveness. Likewise, many investors want to see proof of concept as well as demonstration plants to prove scalability.

Regulations too, although valuable and important for protecting consumers, can make obtaining government approvals - especially where novel foods or ingredients are involved - both difficult and expensive. As a result, much of the bioeconomy is still subsidy-driven or remains underdeveloped. And despite stepped up R&D in the chemical industry over the last 10-15 years, the production of basic- and platform chemicals made from renewable raw materials has also remained largely uncompetitive.

That said, the biochemical industry has found ways to overcome some of these challenges by forming enterprises focused on select value chains, filling niches in cosmetics or specialty chemicals and adhesives or developing building blocks that can be sold on for use in other products. Overall, replacing petrochemical products with renewable raw materials has become profitable when used as a basis for making products of higher economic value.

The impressive growth in this sector is linked to several key trends: