GEA : Accelerating pharmaceutical single-pot processing with microwave drying

Gas-Stripping Calculations: In a 75 L machine, the gas flow used depends on the equipment manufacturer. According to our data, however, the maximum flow varies between 35 and 100 L/min.5 The calculations were based on the use of dry purified air at room temperature (20 °C). At this temperature, the maximum water content of air is 17.3 g/m3.

Assuming the air is absolutely dry when entering the product (0% RH), and is fully saturated when exiting the machine, a maximum of 0.9169 g/min and 1.73 g/min of water can be removed at airflows 35 L and 100 L per minute, respectively.

It is well known that when air is heated, its moisture holding capacity increases. For example, air at 60 °C can contain a maximum of 130 g/m3 of water. However, supplying heated air to the process would not result in an additional water removal of 4.55 g/min at an airflow of 35 L/min, or 13 g/min at an airflow of 100 L/min. This is because when the air comes into contact with the product, its temperature is adjusted to that of the product. If drying is donecarried out at 40 mbar, for example, the temperature of the product would be 28 °C, meaning that the air will also be 28 °C, and the moisture absorption capacity is thus limited to approx. 30 g/m3 (or 1.05 g/min and 3 g/min, respectively).

The energy of the heated air, when it cools down to the temperature of the product, provides energy for evaporation, but this does not impact the absorption capacity of the air and is not taken into account for this calculation. The may explain why, in gas-stripping, the air is seldom heated (as well as increased complexity and cost of the installation).

Microwaves Calculations:A 75 L single-pot processor contains a 3 kW magnetron. The actual microwave output is limited to 2.4 kW, which corresponds to an energy supply of 2.4 kJ/second. If the pressure in the bowl is 40 mbar (bowl pressure must be 30-100 mbar when working with microwaves), the latent heat of evaporation of water is 2433 kJ/kg. With a microwave output of 2.4 kW, 144 kJ of energy is delivered to the product every minute, which is sufficient to provide enough energy to evaporate 59.19 g of water.