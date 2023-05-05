Advanced search
GEA : Analyst presentation Q1 2023

05/05/2023 | 01:59am EDT
Q1 2023 Results

Stefan Klebert, CEO

Marcus A. Ketter, CFO

Düsseldorf, May 5, 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation and supply and demand. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the

use of words such as "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and forecasts. These statements naturally entail risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results of operations, financial position or performance to diverge materially from the estimates given here. Factors that could cause such a divergence include, inter alia, changes in the economic and business environment, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, launches of competing products,

poor acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Due to rounding, the sum of percentages of order intake and sales by region as well as by customer industry may vary from 100%.

Highlights Q1 2023

Stefan Klebert, CEO

GEA with profitable growth in Q1 2023

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Order Intake

€1,581m

€1,544m

Sales

€1,271m

€1,126m

EBITDA2

€172m

margin

13.5%

ROCE2,333.1%

∆ YoY

+2.4%

+3.9% organic1

+12.8%

+13.9% organic1

+24.3%

+1.2%p

+3.8%p

1 Organic order intake and sales growth is calculated based on the reported order intake and sales deducted by the disposed businesses. The same calculation applies to all divisions I 2 Before restructuring expenses I 3 Capital employed average of the last 4 quarters

Upgraded Guidance FY 2023

Upgraded guidance

Prior guidance

Prior year

Organic sales

(currency and portfolio adjusted)

% YoY

>8

>5

€5,165m

EBITDA1

(Before restructuring expenses)

€m

upper part of

730-790

730- 790

712

ROCE1

(Before restructuring expenses)

%

>32.0

≥29.0

31.8

In addition, GEA targets to further improve its EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses to ≥14.0%

1 Based on constant exchange rates; for our divisional guidance, please see our Q1 2023 report on page 14.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 05:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 470 M 6 019 M 6 019 M
Net income 2023 380 M 418 M 418 M
Net cash 2023 423 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 7 705 M 8 478 M 8 478 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 236
Free-Float 92,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 42,69 €
Average target price 43,14 €
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Management Board
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Kempf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Morten Hugo Johansen Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEA GROUP AG11.75%8 478
ATLAS COPCO AB18.93%66 966
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.07%41 458
FANUC CORPORATION17.42%32 846
SANDVIK AB10.35%25 448
INGERSOLL RAND INC.8.38%22 917
