GEA : Analyst presentation Q1 2023

Q1 2023 Results
Highlights Q1 2023
Stefan Klebert, CEO
GEA with profitable growth in Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Order Intake
€1,581m
€1,544m
Sales
€1,271m
€1,126m
EBITDA2
€172m
margin
13.5%
ROCE2,333.1%
∆ YoY
+2.4%
+3.9% organic1
+12.8%
+13.9% organic1
+24.3%
+1.2%p
+3.8%p
1 Organic order intake and sales growth is calculated based on the reported order intake and sales deducted by the disposed businesses. The same calculation applies to all divisions I 2 Before restructuring expenses I 3 Capital employed average of the last 4 quarters
Upgraded Guidance FY 2023
Upgraded guidance
Prior guidance
Prior year
Organic sales
(currency and portfolio adjusted)
% YoY
>8
>5
€5,165m
EBITDA1
(Before restructuring expenses)
€m
upper part of
730-790
730- 790
712
ROCE1
(Before restructuring expenses)
%
>32.0
≥29.0
31.8
In addition, GEA targets to further improve its EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses to ≥14.0%
1 Based on constant exchange rates; for our divisional guidance, please see our Q1 2023 report on page 14.